‘Once Upon A Time’ Recap: Zelena Makes An Unbelievable Sacrifice

The Black Fairy is still around causing trouble, and now Zelena is going head-to-head with her. In order to help Regina and Emma defeat the Black Fairy, Zelena takes matters into her own hands.

The Black Fairy needs help as the Final Battle nears, and she’s only got a few choices left in Storybrooke. One of those people happens to be Zelena. She goes by Zelena’s place to make a deal, but Zelena doesn’t agree to it. The Black Fairy low-key threatens Zelena and Robin and that fuels Zelena’s fire.

Emma and Hook are living in engagement bliss. They have a seriously hot makeout session in the kitchen before breakfast. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a Captain Swan makeout session, and it was well worth the wait. Unfortunately, Snow interrupts them. SERIOUSLY, SNOW?! She wants to talk to Emma about the wedding. Apparently, she’s been planning for a LONG time.

The crew convenes to try and figure out their next move regarding the Black Fairy. Hook has the piece of wand from Tiger Lily, and they need to find the other half of it to be able to weaken the Black Fairy. Zelena offers to handle the Black Fairy herself, but Regina rejects that idea real quick.

Rumple reveals to Belle that the Black Fairy has Gideon’s heart. Belle is beyond relieved that their son is not truly evil. They decide their next move is to wake up the Blue Fairy. After Rumple heads out, Zelena stops by to drop Robin off. She has some business to attend to a.k.a. THE BLACK FAIRY!

Regina makes a pit stop at Rumple’s and finds Robin. She knows what Zelena’s going to do. She goes after her sister and tries to keep Zelena from doing something she’ll regret. But there’s no keeping Zelena down.

Zelena and Regina go face-to-face with the Black Fairy and Gideon. The Black Fairy takes care of Regina with the flick of a wrist, so it’s down to just Zelena. The two powerful women fight, and it appears that Zelena might just be able to defeat the Black Fairy. But the Black Fairy is much more powerful than anyone (mainly Zelena) ever expected. This was all part of the Black Fairy’s master plan. She led Zelena down to the cavern full of crystals so she could force Zelena to use her magic to weaponize the crystals. Basically, Zelena’s quest to end the Black Fairy goes horribly, and the Black Fairy is stronger than ever. Once they’re out of the cave, a very pissed Regina tells Zelena to go back to Oz so she won’t screw anything else up. Come on, Regina. Don’t do this.

Let’s take a brief tour out of Storybrooke and go back to Oz. When Zelena was a girl, she crossed paths with a woodcutter named Stannem. Even though she was bullied for being a witch, she used her powers for good. Years later, when Zelena had already turned green, Stannem shows up and asks for help. The Wicked Witch of the North cursed him, and now he’s becoming the Tin Man. He needs a new heart before he turns into tin for good. There’s a crimson heart in the woods that can help save him. He convinces Zelena to come along on the journey. They run into the lion! Despite everything, Zelena refuses to give up her magic to save him, so he turns into the Tin Man.

To get their minds off the impending Final Battle, the gang starts to really get into wedding planning. As the day goes on, David gets restless and lets it all out. He doesn’t want Emma and Hook to rush the wedding. He doesn’t want Gideon or the Black Fairy to have any part of Emma’s day. Emma agrees with her dad.

Zelena is ready to go back to Oz, but she stops herself. There’s nothing for her there. She belongs in Storybrooke, and she has just the thing that can help Emma & Co. She brings Regina and Emma the box with the heart that will destroy her magic. Emma and Regina vow to protect little Robin after Zelena makes this sacrifice. By giving up her magic, Zelena is able to undo what she did to the Black Fairy’s crystals.

Emma uses the one crystal they have to try and wake the Blue Fairy. There’s one reason in particular the Black Fairy is desperate for the Blue Fairy to stay asleep. She knows the real reason why the Black Fairy gave up Rumple!

