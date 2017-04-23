Melania & Ivanka’s Icy Relationship Explodes As Daughter Takes Over White House Duties

REX/Shutterstock

There’s only room for ONE queen in this kingdom! The fragile relationship between Melania and Ivanka Trump has reportedly turned ‘frosty’ now that Donald’s daughter has taken over more White House duties. Sounds like someone is a little jealous…

This may be the White House’s biggest catfight since Hillary Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. As if America’s political situation wasn’t shaky enough, now there’s reportedly tension brewing from within the inner circle of female leaders. Melania, 46, and Ivanka Trump, 35, are NOT getting along, and that “frostiness” is believed to stem from jealousy and a lack of power, according to Vanity Fair. Now that the First Daughter has taken over more presidential duties, there’s speculation that Melania no longer feels like she’s Donald Trump‘s “favorite.”

When the Slovenian beauty announced that she would continue living in New York City with her 11-year old son, Barron, for the remained of his school year, she was greeted with many negative headlines. Voters wanted their First Lady to live in Washington D.C. Luckily (or not so luckily for Melania), Ivanka, husband Jared Kusher, and their three kids packed up their bags as quickly as they could and relocated. Now, Jared has basically become Trump’s right-hand man.

While fans can’t blame Melania for putting Barron’s academic needs first, it’s Ivanka who’s been by Trump’s side since the beginning of his 2016 election. In fact, the First Daughter will join her father in Germany to mourn the holocaust victims next week. We can’t be too harsh on the former model though, especially since it was never her dream to become a political figure. Many reports claimed that Melania was “miserable” when the election results came in, and that she immediately refused moving into the White House. Maybe she’s happier being a stay-at-home mom, which is totally fine!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Melania is jealous of Ivanka’s White House position?

