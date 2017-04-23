Drake’s Baby Bombshell: He’s Never Met Model & Pregnancy Claims Are ‘Big Fat Lies’

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Drake may have been accused of getting Instagram model Layla Lace pregnant, but he reportedly isn’t too worried about the situation, seeing as he’s never met her! Drake reportedly thinks her ‘fake claims’ are totally ‘ridiculous.’

Drake, 30, has been at the center of one crazy controversy this week that he’s yet to publicly respond to — the accusation that he got Layla Lace, an Instagram model, pregnant! But there is apparently a very good explanation behind why the “Hotline Bling” singer hasn’t spoken out against the model’s allegation. Drake thinks what Layla is saying is so far out of left field he didn’t even feel the need to get his team on the scandal, according to TMZ.

While rumors have been swirling that Drake’s people came down fiercely on Layla after she started pointing fingers, even threatening her with a lawsuit unless she withdrew her claims, TMZ‘s sources say that’s not the case. Probably one of the biggest reasons Rihanna‘s ex isn’t worried about the situation is that he has never even met Layla, according to TMZ. So the singer’s team has reportedly not spent their time yelling at, or even reaching out to, Layla.

Layla revealed her pregnancy news on Instagram on April 18 in a rant in which she swears that she and Drake hooked up in London and that he totally ghosted her once he found out she was pregnant. Since then she has taken down those posts, something many people believe that Drake’s team had forced her to do. But Drizzy’s people reportedly think Layla started up the rumor mill for attention and just took them down once she got people talking, according to TMZ.

