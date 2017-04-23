Lady Gaga Dedicates Heartfelt Song To Cancer-Stricken Friend At Coachella

Lady Gaga totally slayed at Coachella, but the powerhouse singer took a moment to dedicate a powerful performance of ‘Edge of Glory’ to her friend with cancer. You have to see the incredible moment that will totally break your heart!

Lady Gaga killed it at Coachella! The 31 year-old obviously wowed the audience who came out for the second weekend of the desert music festival on Apr. 22, but the singer had a moment onstage she dedicate to her friend with cancer. “My friend Sonja is very sick and I love her so much and if it’s ok with you, I’d like to sing this song for her,” she told the crowd before launching into a heartfelt rendition of “The Edge of Glory.”

You could practically see the tears in Gaga’s eyes as she performed her hit song with just her piano. “We all wish you were here with us,” she said in the middle of the track. She explained that she wrote the song with Hillary Lindsey during a girls’ night in. “We were writing it because we were laying around one night and all the girls had gotten together, but Sonja wasn’t there because sometimes we needed to get together without her, because we didn’t want her to see us cry. We wanted to be strong for you always,” she explained.

“So we formed this pact with each other that, when we needed to, we’d call together the ‘Grigio Girls’ and cry it out. So this one’s for you,” she told Sonja in front of the crowd. It was such a beautiful moment. During a previous concert, she talked a little more about Sonja’s diagnosis. “metastasized cancer in her lungs and in her brain. It’s stage four,” she said.

