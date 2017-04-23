Kylie Jenner Rocks Sexy Mini Dress In Las Vegas After Travis Scott Make Out — Pics & Video

Ooh la la! Kylie Jenner showed Tyga what he’s missing in an adorable dress at the Sugar Factory opening in Las Vegas the day after getting in some PDA with Travis Scott! You just have to see how she rocked the red carpet!

Kylie Jenner totally slayed at the opening for the Sugar Factory in Las Vegas on Saturday, Apr. 22. The 19 year-old killed it on the red carpet just one day after she was spotted getting all cozy with Travis Scott, 24, at Coachella. She definitely flaunted off her gorgeous legs in a short little striped dress that totally showed Tyga, 27, what he’s missing out on!

@madisonavenue__ via Instagram Stories. #kyliejenner A post shared by Kendall + Kylie Updates (@lord.jenners) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:30pm PDT

it's #Kylie! 🍭🍭🍭@sugarfactorylv A post shared by thesugarfactory (@thesugarfactory) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

Kylie was spotted at Coachella on Friday, Apr. 21 with Travis where they were holding hands through the festival. Some attendees even said they saw them making out! She has been moving on from her split with Tyga, which has reportedly been super tough on her. Meanwhile, he’s been seen with Jordan Ozuna, 26, out and about town!

We’re not too sure if things are going to get too serious between Travis and Kylie though. They might just be hanging out casually for now. “He loves all the attention that comes along with hooking up with [Kylie],” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. Kylie reportedly has been totally taking advantage of her new-found single life. “She’s been hit on by models, celebrities, athletes and musicians,” another insider told us. “She loves that she is playing the field.

