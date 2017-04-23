13 Times Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Were The Most Perfect Couple Ever

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Vogue & Instagram

There’s no doubt about it, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are absolutely adorable. Whether it’s on the red carpet or in cute snaps, this couple has no problem flaunting their love for each other. These are the 13 times they made our hearts melt!

Zayn Malik, 24, and Gigi Hadid, 21, have been dating for nearly a year and a half, and they’ve blessed us with so many adorable couple moments. These two proved they were really serious about each other when Gigi starred in Zayn’s music video for “Pillowtalk” in Jan. 2016. They showed that Zigi wasn’t just a fling, they were head over heels in love.

Zayn and Gigi continued to flaunt their love in super sweet Snapchats and Instagram photos. Despite their busy schedules, this couple can barely stand to be apart. So when they get the chance to relax and snuggle up, they do.

The couple turned up the heat when their sexy Vogue spread was released in April 2016. Zayn and Gigi channeled Roman Holiday in a romantic photo shoot that you could only ever dream about. They flaunted PDA everywhere they went. If you look up relationship goals in the dictionary, you’ll find Zayn and Gigi.

Gigi and Zayn took things to the next level at the Met Gala in May 2016. The extravagant event was their red carpet debut as a couple. They didn’t just walk the carpet like most couples do. They stopped and blessed us with the cutest PDA — ever. Zayn and Gigi stared lovingly into each other’s eyes, like there was no one else around. Gigi grabbed Zayn’s sexy face in a loving gesture on the red carpet.

Seriously, is there a cuter Hollywood couple than Zayn and Gigi? At the moment, no way. Zigi forever!

