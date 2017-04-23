REX/Shutterstock

YAS! Frank Ocean has done it again! On April 22, the smooth singer dropped his new song ‘Lens’ and the track, which features rapper Travis Scott, is absolutely epic! Listen to Frank’s latest creation here and try not to get the chorus stuck in your head right away!

Frank Ocean, 29, blew us away on the night of April 22 when he dropped his brand new song “Lens” on his “blonded RADIO” show. The track is Frank’s second new song of the month and was delivered to fans in two ways: 1) the straight track with just Frank and 2) a version featuring rapper Travis Scott, 24. Both are, of course, undeniably great. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO FRANK’S NEW SONG “LENS.”

“Despite our history/Somewhere in your nights you’re stuck when you think of me/Despite the life I lead/All this life in me/Spirits watch me, pants down/Can’t be embarrassed of it/I feel their smiles on me,” Frank sings in the track’s insanely catchy chorus.

Frank has been laying low since dropping his two 2016 albums, Endless and Blonde — but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t continued to create sweet, sweet music. Once he started up his Beats 1 show, he shared the songs “Chanel” and “Biking,” before he dropped “Lens.” Frank was also featured on Calvin Harris song “Slide” along with Migos.

Listening to Travis collaborate with Frank on one of the versions is really cool, especially because we’ve been obsessing over Travis’ new romance with Kylie Jenner (who recently split from longtime beau Tyga) ever since they were seen holding hands and making out at Coachella on April 21.

