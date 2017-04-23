Blue Ivy Kisses Beyonce’s Baby Bump In Adorable Montage Of Easter Celebration

Beyonce positively radiated in an adorable Easter video as Blue Ivy sweetly kissed her baby bump! You have to see precious family moments that will absolutely warm your heart!

We just cannot get enough of Beyonce’s outstanding pregnancy style! The expecting mother of twins shared the cutest video from her Easter celebration. Blue Ivy, 5, Tina Knowles, 63, and Kelly Rowland, 36, all made appearances as they partied it up with the Easter Bunny. Blue even kissed her mom’s bump and it was beyond precious!

Bey obviously made a stellar music choice to accompany her little vid. Bill Withers‘ classic “Lovely Day” played in the background as you got to watch the perfection that was Queen B’s Easter party. Of course Blue Ivy was super cool and got a fist bump from the Easter Bunny. You could tell Blue will be a good big sister as she played with Kelly’s young son Titan, 2.

Fans have recently been speculating that Beyonce might be further along in her pregnancy than people initially thought. Obviously the 35 year-old is expecting twins, but experts believed her to be about four months pregnant when she announced her exciting news. A lot of times twins arrive earlier than anticipated so some think Beyonce could have her twins around June as opposed to her assumed July due date. She even had to back out of headlining Coachella this year because of her pregnancy. Thankfully Lady Gaga stepped in did a phenomenal job. Bey still got out to cheer on Kelly at her book signing with fellow Destiny’s Child alum Michelle Williams, 36. The ladies posed for a pic together and it gave us life!

