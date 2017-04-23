SplashNews

Could Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon be on the verge of getting back together? The two were spotted grabbing a bite to eat together in LA with their kids on Saturday, Apr. 22 and you have to see how Nick responded to the rumors!

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, 36, have always been amicable exes for their precious twins Monroe and Moroccan, 5. The 47 year-old singer looked fabulous for her dinner with Nick at Au Fudge in Los Angeles on Saturday, Apr. 22. She rocked a plunging plunging back jumpsuit with jeans and sky high heels. Could this be the start of a reignited romance between the exes? When the paparazzi asked Nick about their frequent hangouts, he joked, “you do realize were a family, right?” in a video from TMZ.

Mariah’s close relationship with Nick was reportedly a major reason why she split with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 34, after just five months together. He would apparently get super jealous of Mariah hanging out with Nick for events, holidays, and dinners. They do have two kids together so obviously they’d have to spend time together.

Mariah might not be the only one who has showed at little interest in Nick. Nicki Minaj, 34, reportedly took a liking to him. “Nicki instantly fell in love with his Vlog. He was being his funny, quirky self while dropping knowledge at the same time and Nicki was captivated,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She was [even] turned on looking at his hot a** body in his workout pics,” the source continued. “She DMed him on some cool stuff, letting him know she admires his work and his talents. He was thankful of course. It would be a lie to say Nicki doesn’t think he’s sexy because she does. She’s interested in connecting with him to see what can happen from there.”

