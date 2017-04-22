‘House Of Z’: 5 Reasons Why Documentary On Zac Posen Is A Total Must-See

REX/Shutterstock

While on the surface, Sandy Chronopoulos’ ‘House Of Z’ is about fashion designer Zac Posen, in reality, it’s much more than that. The doc isn’t, after all, just for ‘fashion’ people. First & foremost, it’s a remarkable story of art, commerce, failure, & redemption — intrigued yet? You should be.

It’s obvious why every fashion girl will surely be first in line to see director Sandy Chronopoulos‘ documentary on fashion designer Zac Posen, 36, but they shouldn’t be the only ones gunning for a ticket. Yes, House Of Z is even for those who don’t consider themselves knowledgable about fashion at all! At it’s core, the inspiring story is one that not only allows viewers to witness Zac’s rarely-seen vulnerabilities, but also reveals the careful dance between family, success, and creative vision. Here’s why YOU need to see House Of Z…and tell all your friends about it.

1. Even if you’re not into fashion, you’ll come out of the theater with a whole new appreciation for it.

House Of Z truly gives you a VIP pass into the fashion industry. It allows viewers to witness Zac’s creative process, his muses, and how he’s able to turn a piece of fabric into a masterpiece. But aside from the creation side, viewers also get a taste of how the industry operates from the inside out. In short, the fashion industry is way more complicated and strategic than the average person thinks — it’s also JUST as cut-throat and unforgiving.

2. You get to learn about Zac’s creative process while learning about the industry as a whole.

The film, which debuted at Tribeca Film Festival on Apr. 22, follows the rise and fall — and then rise again — of Zac. It chronicles how the young designer started his brand — even showing childhood clips of him dressing dolls — maintains his brand, and ultimately became a success. It’s quite inspirational to see his early designs, hear how he came up with a dress concept, and watch it come to life. But it’s also educational as it shows how Zac’s brand became what it is today — despite major setbacks. The fashion industry is challenging, but Zac gives us hope!

3. It’s a moving, feel-good film that will leave you inspired.

For those who enjoy a happy ending, you’re in luck! While midway through the film, you may start thinking, “Oh no, how can Zac come back from THIS?” Have no fear, he does. And you get to watch his rise back to the top! It’s also a bit of an emotional rollercoaster that left me nearly on the edge of my seat a few times. But in the end, the audience gets exactly what they wanted — with the added bonus of feeling empowered.

4. You get to see a whole new side of Zac that was a challenge to bring out in front of the cameras.

“I knew that it would be incredibly challenging to have Zac tell me his story on camera,” Sandy wrote in her director’s statement. “Not only because that story didn’t fit his public image, but also because he was protective of his family’s raw experience from that time.” Viewers get to see a vulnerable side of Zac through House Of Z, one that’s honest and not quite as glamorous as his public persona. But that’s exactly what makes this piece so powerful. The film exposes uncomfortable moments for Zac, shows visible sadness in his eyes, and digs deep. Sandy said it best: “By far the most beautiful part of the process is that as a director I got to see a transformation unfold before my eyes,” she wrote. “The man I saw at the beginning of filming, is certainly not the one I see now.”

5. Zac is simply an incredibly influential designer and entrepreneur that you will learn from and admire.

Although I AM a fashion lover, I came out of this movie pleasantly surprised that that’s not the only thing the film represents. House Of Z focuses a great deal on family, business, and the potential dangers of combining the two. Zac is undeniably a talented creator, but he’s also a mover and a shaker — one that does not give up. His attitude alone is inspiring and impressive, but his resume? Even more incredible! For those looking to be an influencer — in ANY industry — Zac can teach you a thing or two.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — will you be checking out Sandy’s doc on Zac? Are you a fan of the fashion designer’s work?

