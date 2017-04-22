Golden State Warriors Vs. Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream: See Game 3 Of The Playoffs

AP Images/REX/Shutterstock

Basketball baby! The NBA playoffs are heating-up as Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors head to Portland for game 3 in their opening round series against the Trail Blazers. Catch every dunk in this game online beginning at 10:30pm EST on Apr. 22nd here!

The Golden State Warriors have firm control of this series with a 2-0 lead as they head to Oregon looking to sweep the Portland Trail Blazers. Stephen Curry, 29, and his Warriors squad had the best regular season record in the NBA with 67 wins alongside only 15 losses. The Trail Blazers however inched their way into the playoffs with an even record at 41 and 41. Portland appears to be outmatched on every side of the court in this series and desperately needs a win at home in Moda Center to climb their way back into this series.

The Warriors have been cruising through the first round of the playoffs. Golden State took game one at home on Apr. 16th, 109-121 over Portland. The Warriors then again were in firm control of game 2, on Apr. 19th, as they handed the Trail Blazers a 81-110 loss. Golden State can sweep the Trail Blazers in Portland with a win in this game 3 and one more win during game 4 which is scheduled for Apr. 24th.

Damian Lillard, 26, may be Portland’s only hope of getting back into this first round series. Damian shot well during game one, putting up 34 points in 39 minutes. But he will have to bounce back after being held to only 12 points in game 2. Good luck Damian! Waiting in round two for the winner of this series will be either the Utah Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers who are tied up at one in their playoff series.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this huge game 3? Will the Golden State Warriors destroy the Trail Blazers in Portland? Will the Warriors lose even one game in the postseason? Let us know who you got in this game!

