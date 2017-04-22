Rangers Vs. Canadiens Round Game 6 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs Online

REX/Shutterstock

The New York Rangers are looking to cinch their first round of the NHL playoffs with a win against the Montreal Canadiens. We’ve got your way to watch the game via live stream when the puck drops at 8pm EST on Apr. 22.

Can they do it? The New York Rangers have home ice advantage and their rowdy fans in Madison Square Garden behind them as the look to eliminate the Montreal Canadiens and move on to the second round of the NHL playoffs. They’re up 3-2 going into game six of the best of seven series, so the Canucks are definitely going to be playing as if everything is on the line, because it is! Scroll down for all of the live stream details.

After a dramatic 3-2 overtime win in game five, the Rangers are feeling pretty confident. Not only will they have the fans on their side, they’ve got history as well. According to the team, they’ve won all of the previous 14 playoff series in which they earned a win in game five, dating back to the Patrick Division semifinals against the Flyers in 1986. Gotta love that!

Mika Zibanejad, 24 became the hero of game five with his goal 14:22 into overtime. Teammate Chris Kreider‘s shot bounced off Canadiens goalie Alexei Emelin‘s stick right into Mika, who put it away in an open side for his third career playoff goal. “Kreider came in and tried to shoot,” he said. “I just tried to get to the net and it took a fortunate bounce for us. I just tried to whack it to the net and then I kind of blacked out. I can’t remember much after that,” he shared. How awesome is it that he was so overjoyed he can’t even recall the big moment!

ZIBANEJAD WINS IT IN OVERTIME!!! Watch it here! #Blueshirts lead the series 3-2! pic.twitter.com/5jWMr53L4G — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 21, 2017

“A guy tries to shoot and it goes off a stick right to Mika — that’s a summary of playoff hockey right there in overtime,” Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi, 32, said. “It’s not going to be a perfectly clean tic-tac-toe play. It’s going to be something off a stick or a body in front. It was nice that it was a clean goal and we were able to celebrate it and enjoy it.”

