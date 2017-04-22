Chelsea Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch The FA Cup Semi-Final Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Well, isn’t this interesting. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, the two teams chasing after the Premier League title, will go head-to-head in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 22. This match is going to get crazy so don’t miss it when it kicks off at 12:15 PM ET.

It’s funny how things work out in the sports world. It just so happens that Chelsea –the squad that’s been on top of the Premier League for what feels like forever — will take on Tottenham Hotspur – the squad sitting in second place – in the FA Cup semi-finals. Could this game be a preview of which squad will walk away with the Premiership? Either way, it’s going to be one of the best matches this season so tune in to see who advances to the finals.

Chelsea got some good news ahead of this game, as Thibault Courtois, 24, reportedly returned to training after sitting out Chelsea’s loss to Manchester United, according to Metro. The Belgian goalie was hurt with an ankle problem, but he could return to help keep Tottenham’s balls from hitting the back of the net. It was a rare loss for Antonio Conte’s side, which reduced their lead over Tottenham from seven points to four. If Chelsea suffers a pair of losses, the Premiership will slip through their hands.

While winning the title in England’s top soccer league would be sweet, ending the horrific trend of racist and anti-Semitic chants at games would be sweeter. Some of Chelsea’s supporters were recorded chanting anti-Semitic songs after a Nov. 2016 win against the Spurs, per the Daily Mail, as Tottenham has a large Jewish fanbase.

Both teams (and their supporters) have been urged by the Charities Action Against Discrimination and Board of Deputies of British Jews to stop the hateful chants. Here’s hoping that fans keep it clean.

“AAD and BOD believe the offensive racist chants and songs have absolutely no place in society,” the two organizations said in a joint statement, “and would be met with severe reprimands and punishment if displayed in any other walk of life – it therefore shouldn’t be any different if carried out within the confines of a football stadium and the surrounding areas.” Plus, if the chanting gets out of hand, one or both teams could get sacked with a penalty that forces them to play in front of an empty stadium.

