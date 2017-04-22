AKM-GSI

Taylor Swift and John Mayer’s relationship may not have worked out, but her BFF Selena Gomez can still be a fan of his music! Selena took her beau The Weeknd to one of John’s concerts on April 21 and the pics of the couple at the performance are just swoonworthy!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, love to watch each other show off on stage. But on April 21 the couple decided they’d like to spend their night snuggled up together, listening to someone else sing them love songs. And who better to do that than John Mayer?

The pair, who have been dating publicly since January and are now hitting their sixth month anniversary, were seen going out to dinner together and then heading into the “Your Body Is A Wonderland” singer’s concert at The Forum in Los Angeles. Selena has a special connection to this particular performer, seeing as he is her BFF Taylor Swift‘s ex! But the “Hands To Myself” didn’t let any old history or bad blood get in the way of having a perfect night with her perfect guy!

Selena looked absolutely adorable wearing an ankle-length striped cotton dress and sneakers. So casually sweet! She added just a touch of glam to her look with a pretty updo and some large hoops. The Weeknd did not deviate from his usual style, wearing all black and a cross pendant. Nice!

The “Starboy” singer appeared to have a VIP access card around his neck, as well as three security guards. At the end of their date the couple was seen exiting the concert and hopping into a Cadillac Escalade. What a lovely night!

