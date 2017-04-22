Mel B: Nanny Says They Had ‘Loving’ Sex Multiple Times — But Was Forced To Make Sex Tapes

SplashNews

The accusations keep on coming! Apparently it was Mel B — not Stephen Belafonte — who forced Lorraine Gilles into recording sex tapes, according to new court documents. The nanny also claimed she and singer enjoyed ‘loving’ side multiple times a week! Here’s the latest!

Who’s the bigger victim here? When news of Melanie Brown, 41, and Stephen Belafonte‘s, 41, divorce first broke out, many fans sided with the former Spice Girls singer. Now, in an ironic turn of events, it’s Lorraine Gilles who wants the world to know that her ex client is not so innocent. The nanny claims in new court documents that she and Mel shared a “loving” relationship that was totally “separate” from the one she shared with Stephen. However, their passionate sex life sometimes ended up on camera — under Mel’s orders, says Lorraine.

It appears the tables have completely turned on the X Factor judge as Lorraine’s secrets continue pouring out. In her defamation lawsuit, obtained by TMZ on April 21, the nanny claims Mel ruined her image, and painted her as a “homewrecker, prostitute, and extortionist, maliciously described as being impudent, unscrupulous, and exploitative.” Lorraine adds that Mel allegedly took advantage of her sweet, young, and naive personality, as she was only an 18-year old exchange student who just wanted a regular job.

Turns out, the threesomes Mel and Stephen had are only part of the story. But what’s even stranger is the sexual relationship Mel had with Lorraine — in private, without her then-husband knowing. Stephen was shockingly NOT present for “most of the sexual encounters” between the women, and only joined in when he was invited by Mel, the court papers allege. Now, it may be Lorraine who holds all the cards as she reportedly owns the alleged sex tapes, and could possibly make millions if she decided to sell them. Who’s going to make the next move?

HollywoodLifers, do you believe that Mel forced Lorraine to make sex tapes? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.