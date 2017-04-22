Earth Day March For Science Live Stream: Watch Huge Rally In Washington D.C.

People aren’t celebrating Earth Day just chilling in nature this year…they’re marching! Crowds are gathering with the Earth Day Network for the March for Science on the Washington Mall on Apr. 22 and you can watch the event live stream here!

Happy Earth Day, President Trump! There’s a March For Science going down at the National Mall in Washington D.C. for Earth Day, Saturday, Apr. 22. The organizers explained that the rally is “about the very real role that science plays in each of our lives.” The event organizers described science as “a pillar of human freedom and prosperity.” The Mall opened for the rally at 8am EST, but the march won’t get started until 2pm. You can live stream the historic rally along with its’ special lectures, activities, performances and speakers here from USA Today.

The bipartisan event’s goal was to show policy makers and politicians that science is important and the findings of researchers from around the world cannot be ignored. The march hoped to bring awareness to the danger that could come from cutting budgets for science programs and research. Marches will be happening around the world and not just in D.C.! The photos from the rallies in the UK, Germany, and, Australia have been so powerful and we cannot wait to see what great signs people come up with in the rest of the world.

The D.C. rally definitely has one person we’re all super pumped to see and that’s Bill Nye! The beloved TV scientist and respected member of the scientific community will give a speech before the start of the march. That will totally get people fired up about showing their government how much they care about science!

The Nature Conservancy released a beautiful statement about the marches taking place around the world today. “We’re absolutely thrilled to see so much public support out on the streets for science and scientists,” it said. “My field of environmental science has probably never been more important as today – and yet it has never felt more insecure. It is environmental science that tells us that natural climate solutions – planting trees and using less fertilizer, for example – are as important as solar panels and electric cars in the fight against climate change.”

“The Earth Day Network’s mission to plant a tree for every person by 2020 is a good example and could have a massive impact,” the statement continued. “TNC is well on the way to support this goal with our own Plant a Billion Trees campaign. This is all based on a scientific understanding of how to address the world’s environmental challenges. Continuing to build that understanding could not be more important given the extent to which we are altering the natural world around us.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Earth Day March? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.