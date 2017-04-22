Why Kylie Jenner Is ‘Devastated’ Over Tyga & Jordan Ozuna Romance Rumors

REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner has been agonizing over her split from Tyga HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. She’s reportedly desperately trying to get over the breakup, but you’ve got to see why’s she so upset about the Tyga and Jordan Ozuna rumors!

Poor Kylie! The 19 year-old Jenner has reportedly been trying to process her split from Tyga, 27, but her ex is not making it easy on her. “Kylie feels like even though it didn’t work out between them what she and Tyga had was special,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “so it hurts her to see that him with a Kylie lookalike.”

Reportedly Kylie has been trying to get through the breakup the best she can, but she needs to stop hearing about the rumors swirling around Tyga and Jordan Ozuna, 26. “Kylie doesn’t want to hear about Tyga dating or seeing anyone, especially another woman that looks like her,” the insider explained. “She is a little sad and disappointed Tyga was spotted with another woman who looks so much like her even though things are over between her and Tyga.”

Apparently, Tyga really hurt Kylie by moving on so soon and she cannot wrap her head around what’s happened. “She doesn’t understand why Tyga would try to replace her with someone who looks just like her,” the source told us. She has definitely been a little blue since her dramatic split with Tyga. Kylie even shared a cryptic Instagram photo on Apr. 20 of a house isolated on a jagged cliff with the text, “When ur rich and antisocial AF,” and her own caption said, “goals.” Not to mention, just days before that, she posted on Snapchat on Apr. 18. She looked sad and lonely all cuddled up in bed with the caption, “Haven’t left this position in 25 hours.” Hopefully Kylie will find a way to get over Tyga soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie will get over Tyga? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.