American Airlines: Worker Suspended After Viral Video Shows Him ‘Hitting’ A Mother

Courtesy of Facebook

American Airlines suspended the flight attendant caught in an intense argument on a viral video. Do you think the airline did enough to keep it from being the next controversy like United? See how they apologized for the heated incident here.

American Airlines got right on top of its’ own controversy just weeks after the United Airlines debacle. American announced it on Apr. 21 it has suspended the flight attendant who got into an intense altercation with a passenger. The atmosphere on board the Flight 591 from San Francisco to Dallas-Forth Worth turned ugly. The attendant allegedly “violently” took a mother’s stroller “hitting” the mother that barely missed her baby. The mother was seen holding two babies, who appeared to be twins in the passenger shot video. Another passenger became angry at the situation, which resulted with him getting into an argument with the American employee!

“We have seen the video and have already started an investigation to obtain the facts,” American Airlines said in a statement that quickly appeared after the video went viral. “What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident.” The airline assured that the woman and her family’s “needs are being met while she is in our care.” They explained that, “after electing to take another flight, we are taking special care of her and her family and upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.” The airline obviously wanted to get on top of this shocking incident after United Airlines received so much backlash for how they handled their own controversy. Do you think American’s solution is enough?

American said it was “disappointed by these actions,” of the flight attendant in question. “The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care,” the statement said and then added, “the American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate this incident.”

Passenger Surain Adyanthaya uploaded a video of the heated exchange. “[The crew] just in-voluntarily escorted the mother and her kids off the flight and let the flight attendant back on, who tried to fight other passengers,” she said. “The mom asked for an apology and the AA official declined.”

After watching the mother leave the plane, a man was heard saying, “not going to sit here and watch this…” and marched up to an uniformed employee. He said, “you do that to me and I’ll knock you flat.” The employee did not take well to the threats and warned the man, “try it. Hit me. You don’t know what the story is.” The man could not believe what he was hearing and yelled back, “you almost hurt a baby!”

HollywoodLifers, do you think suspending the flight attendant was enough? Tell us your thoughts on this airline scandal in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.