Courtesy of Facebook

OK, why is it that nobody can behave on an airplane these days? On yet another disastrous flight, an American Airlines attended threatened to fight a passenger after allegedly ‘hitting’ a crying woman holding her baby. Watch the craziness unravel, here!

With thousands of flying already boycotting United Airlines for their scandals, there’s a high chance American Airlines is next! On a April 21 flight, a passenger and attendant were caught on camera threatening to punch each other right before takeoff. The brawl allegedly broke out because the attendant “violently” took a mother’s baby stroller from her, causing her to break down in tears at the front of the plane. That’s when many passengers pulled out their phones to record the chaos.

In one recording, passenger Surain Adyanthaya explains that the flight attendant “hit” the woman when he grabbed her stroller — and missed her baby’s head by just a hair! “[The crew] just in-voluntarily escorted the mother and her kids off the flight and let the flight attendant back on, who tried to fight other passengers,” added Surain. “The mom asked for an apology and the AA official declined.” But that’s only the beginning!

The real drama ensues when the flight attendant and aggravated passenger come head-to-head for a damn near fist fight! The man, who was extremely pissed off by the attendant’s behavior, yells, “Hey bud, do that to me and I’ll knock you flat!” “You stay out of this,” shouts the attendant. The two men then charge towards each other. The attendant encourages the passenger to throw the first punch, saying, “Hit me” multiple times. Thankfully, both men are able to calm down before the situation escalates. It definitely looks like to mainstream airline companies are in hot water now!

HollywoodLifers, what is your reaction to this latest airline scandal? Comment below.