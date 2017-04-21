Zoey Deutch On Racy Role In ‘Flower’: It Was A ‘Challenging’ Experience

REX/Shutterstock

At the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of ‘Flower’, actress Zoey Deutch opened up about diving into a much darker and racier role than we are used to seeing her in. Plus, director Max Winkler has nothing but nice things to say about her!

Zoey Deutch, 22, is hitting the big screen in a major way with her new indie drama, Flower, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday, April 20, in New York City. HollywoodLife.com spoke to the young actress on the red carpet, and she EXCLUSIVELY shared how important the role was to her and how much she enjoyed the experience.

“For me as an actor, trying different stuff and experimenting, to me I don’t think about it like that,” Zoey told us, referring to the edgy, dark role of Erica she plays in the film. “But I guess that is how it’s being perceived. That is important, to always be cognizant of perception versus reality and how things are being viewed. It was an extremely challenging and wonderful experience, mostly because Max [Winkler] is just such a great guy and such a wonderful director. I love him dearly.”

As for Max, the director, he couldn’t stop gushing over Zoey’s performance. “She was amazing. She liked the script and we talked a lot about the character and all of the sort of quirks and idiosyncrasies that character had and she related to a lot of it,” he shared. “We really just let her go and let her be free, and feel totally in control of her character. I love her performance in this so much.”

Max also shared that the actors were given the chance to improv, allowing them the “freedom” to embrace and embody their characters. “We worked really hard on the script and at that point I wanted all the girls to feel totally in control of all their dialogue and what they wore. There was a lot of improvisation and a lot of freedom and we didn’t shoot it in sort of a conventional way where everyone had to hit certain marks,” he explained. Oh, and believe it or not, Max, Zoey and the cast filmed the movie in just 16 days! Crazy, right?

this is a very weird movie!! we like it and hope you do too!! https://t.co/aV0Gx5J1F4 — Zoey Deutch (@zoeydeutch) April 20, 2017

Here’s the full description of Flower from Tribeca’s lineup: Seventeen-year-old Erica Vandross isn’t like most teenage girls. When school’s out, for example, she and her two best friends seduce older men in order to extort money from them—you know, typical extracurricular activities. Much of Erica’s rebellious attitude stems from the abandonment of her biological father, who’s in jail and has left her similarly free-spirited mother (Kathryn Hahn) to raise Erica alone. Everything changes, however, when mom invites her new beau (Tim Heidecker) and his overweight and fresh-out-of-rehab son (Joey Morgan) to move in with them, giving Erica an unexpected connection to the “hot older guy” (Adam Scott) she and her friends obsess over at the local bowling alley.

