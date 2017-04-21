Zayn Malik throws the wildest house party imaginable in his music video for ‘Still Got Time.’ From topless women to booze, ‘Still Got Time’ is definitely his craziest and edgiest video yet! Plus, the video was actually filmed at HIS OWN HOUSE!

Zayn Malik, 24, certainly knows how to throw a memorable party, that’s for sure. For his song, “Still Got Time,” with PARTYNEXTDOOR, 23, the heartthrob invites everyone over for one wild night of living it up. Booze, drugs, scantily-clad girls pole dancing, makeout sessions, and a tattoo artist were all on hand as the night went on.

Throughout most of the video, a very blonde Zayn walks around just taking it all in. He’s definitely very chilled out compared to the crazy shenanigans going on around him. Zayn’s gorgeous girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, 21, is not in the video.

The next morning, Zayn walks outside to survey the damage. A monkey ends up perched on his shoulder and a crocodile walks through the yard, because that’s how wild this party got. “Still Got Time” is totally music’s version of The Hangover. “Still Got Time” is the first single off of Zayn’s second album, which is expected to be released this summer.

Zayn went all in for this video. He even let camera crews film the video at his house! “I was asleep in L.A. when I got a call from Luti Media and Zayn’s management at 7 a.m.,” the video’s director, Calmatic, said in a statement. “They told me to hop on the next flight to London. It was my first time in London so I didn’t know what to expect. When I got there we met at his crib and he said he wanted to throw the wildest house party imaginable. So, we invited everyone we knew and let the cameras roll.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Zayn’s latest music video? Let us know!