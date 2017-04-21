Tyra Banks wants her show to be on TOP. The supermodel, 49, just revealed to HollywoodLife.com why it is that she’ll be returning to ‘America’s Next Top Model’ next season, after deciding to move on from her hosting gig in 2015.

“So I thought I could move on… I tend to like to move on from things,” Tyra Banks told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at the Freeform Upfronts on New York City. The supermodel gave up her hosting gig in 2015 after 22 cycles, but the show was picked up by VH1 and Rita Ora took over as host. However, after only one season, Tyra decided to come back to the show.

“This little thing called social media exists now and fans of America’s Next Top Model, and my fans were like ‘Oh, no you don’t bi-ch,'” Tyra told us. “It was kinda harsh, like that tough love. I had to look at that from a fan standpoint and a business standpoint. I want Top Model to be like the Jeopardy of reality TV — Jeopardy, the game show, will be around forever! So in order for that to happen, I realized I needed to come back to sustain the brand.”

In March, she announced she was returning to host the show again, thanks to the fans. “I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart,” she said at the time in a statement. “After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ANTM is woven into my DNA.”

EP Ken Wok also added that Tyra is and will always be the “heart and soul of the franchise.” So of course it makes sense that the Smize Queen is back. HollywoodLifers, are you happy Tyra is returning? Let us know!