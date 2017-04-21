Jordan Ozuna: 5 Things To Know About The Gorgeous Girl Tyga Was Out With

Tyga was photographed out with Jordan Ozuna on April 20, and fans immediately began wondering if they’re more than friends. Get to know Kylie Jenner’s possible replacement right here!

1. Tyga isn’t the first famous guy she’s been linked to.

Years before Tyga, 27, and Jordan Ozuna, 26, went to Serafina Sunset restaurant in West Hollywood, she was romantically linked to someone else you’ve probably heard of — Justin Bieber! Back in June 2013, Jordan was spotted PDAing with the Biebs in Vegas. Then, in Feb. 2014, they were rumored to be hanging out again, and she even reportedly took a selfie straight from his bed!

2. She was married?!

Back when Jordan was rumored to be dating Justin, Kim Ozuna revealed to Celebuzz that she was still married to Kim’s son, Daniel Ozuna, at the time. The two got married right out of high school, and had been separated for “a good year” at the time of Jordan and Justin’s hookup. Her relationship status at this point is still unclear, but considering it’s been four years, we’re going to hope a divorce has been made official by now!

3. She grew up in pretty exotic places.

Jordan was born on the east coast, but she spent a lot of her childhood in Hawaii and Guam.

4. She loves Kim Kardashian & modeled for Kanye West.

In September 2016, Jordan posted a photo of Kim Kardashian, 36, to her Instagram with the caption “obsessed.” Earlier in the year, she modeled in Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion show at Madison Square Garden, along with hundreds of other girls. If there is something going on with her and Tyga, though, she should probably kiss her Kardashian connections goodbye — after all, Tyga’s ex is Kylie Jenner!

5. She’s had lip injections just like Kylie!

When Tyga and Jordan were first photographed together, fans couldn’t help but point out how much she looked like his famous ex. Well, there’s a reason the girls’ lips look so much alike — they’ve both had injections! “I had lips before so when I go i normally use maybe 1/4 of a syringe,” Jordan wrote on Tumblr. “But I go to Sam at Advance Aesthetics.”

