Aliyah Moulden: 5 Things To Know About The Teenage Superstar On ‘The Voice’

America voted Blake Shelton’s artist, Aliyah Moulden, through to the Top 12 on the April 18 episode of ‘The Voice,’ and she’s proven herself as a powerhouse on the show. Get to know Aliyah better here!

1. Her singing career was inspired by ‘The Wizard Of Oz’

The first song Aliyah McDonald, 15, ever learned how to sing was “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard Of Oz, and she says she credits it with igniting her passion for music.

2. She’s done some acting

Aliyah is a double threat — along with her incredible vocals, she also has skill as an actress! She starred as Chandra in the short film Confined, and even made a brief appearance on an episode of the Disney show, Jessie. She can dance, too, and showed up in a video short for Pharrell’s song Happy. NBD!

3. She’s performed on big stages already

Aliyah made her big stage debut in 2013 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where she performed with other Disney Channel stars during the Caroline Sunshine Concert Jam Tour. Aside from that, she’s opened for Jesse McCartney and Chloe x Halle, and performed in Tordick Hall’s Twerk du Soleil show.

4. She’s already won awards

Aliyah was a semi-finalist in the Kidzbop/Kidztar USA competition twice, and was named in the top five of Australian radio station 2RDJ’s Stars of Tomorrow contest. She also won the Dray Kid Contest, as well.

5. She’s influenced by all sorts of different artist

As an inspiring popstar, Aliyah has gotten inspiration from a number of well-known artists that she’s grown up listening to. She lists her influences as Frank Ocean, Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Adele, Beyonce, One Direction, Aaliyah and Little Mix, among others. She’s certainly looking to a talented group for guidance!

