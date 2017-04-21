Houston Rockets Vs OKC Thunder Live Stream — Watch Game 3 Of The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

Basketball is everything. Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder will be hosting James Harden and his Houston Rockets for game 3 of the NBA’s Western Conference playoffs on Apr. 21st at 9:30 EST at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Catch every hoop online here!

James Harden, 27, and his Houston Rockets are dominating Russell Westbrook, 28, and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA‘s 2017 playoffs. The Rockets are heading to OKC with a 2-0 lead after crushing the Thunder in Texas 87-118 in game 1 and squeaking out a 111-115 win in game 2. Game 3 will be crucial for OKC to win if they are to have any hopes of climbing back into this series.

On the line for these two teams is more than a place in the next round of the playoffs. Each team has a player vying for MVP honors. Russell has done the unthinkable by averaging a triple-double all season long. The Thunder have been carried by Russell on both sides of the court with his scoring, rebounding and defensive skills. Meanwhile, the Rockets have been enjoying the efforts of their shooting guard James who has been averaging 29, 11 and 8 on the season and is Houston’s candidate for MVP.

Waiting for the winner of this series will be either the San Antonio Spurs or the Memphis Grizzlies who are also battling it out in round one. The Spurs are leading that series 2-0. This game 3 in OKC is the first of two, before the pair return to Houston, if needed for game 5. Oklahoma would be hosting game 6 and if the series goes the distance, game 7 would be back in Houston as the Rockets have home court advantage.

HollywoodLifers, who you got in this game? Will the Thunder get swept at home by the Rockets? Can Russell bounce his team back into this series? Let us know what you think the final score will be in this critical game 3!

