Toronto Maple Leafs Vs. Washington Capitals Game 5 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Washington Capitals are giving us the most exciting first round series in the NHL playoffs, with the teams tied at 2-2 in the best of seven. We’ve got your way to watch game five via live stream at 7pm EST on Apr. 21.

So good! The Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals have evened up their first round playoff series 2-2 as their first round shifts from Air Canada Center to D.C.’s Verizon Center. The teams have traded leads, with Washington pulling off a powerful game four win on Apr. 19 when they scored four first period goals en route to a 5-4 victory. T.J. Oshie, 30, and Tom Wilson, 23, each scored twice, with Alex Ovechkin, 31, ticking off another goal. Scroll down for how you can watch game five via live stream.

“We had everyone going. We were putting pucks to the right areas” T.J. said after the game. “We were shooting a little bit more, getting guys to the net, and I think that gave us some more chances. You’ve got to tip your hat because they kept coming at the end there, but we were able to hold them off.”

So true T.J., because the Leafs made it a contest and refused to allow a blow-out. “It’s nice that we’re able to score goals and get ourselves back in the game, but we didn’t play near as good as we needed to,” Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. “We talked a lot about how the game was going to be today, but it didn’t look like any of that sunk in. We weren’t good enough, we didn’t compete hard enough. I thought they won all the battles and all the races.” We can’t wait for the rest of the series, because as well as both teams are playing, it very well could go to seven games before we know who advances in the Stanley Cup playoffs!

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Maple Leafs or the Capitals?

