Boston Celtics Vs. Chicago Bulls Live Stream — Watch Game 3 Of The NBA Playoffs

Hoop it up! Rajon Rondo and his Chicago Bulls will be hosting the Boston Celtics at the United Center for game 3 of the NBA’s first round of the 2017 playoffs on Apr. 21th at 7pm EST. Catch every basket in this game online here!

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, 28, may be having the most challenging week of his life. As he deals with the loss of his sister, Chyna Thomas, 22, Isaiah is also playing against the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Celtics came into the playoffs after clinching their conference with the best record in the East at 53-29. But now, as their star performs well while coping with the loss of his sister who passed from a tragic car accident, the Celtics find themselves down 0-2 as they head to Chicago for game 3.

Isaiah released a statement saying, “This has been without question the hardest week of my life.” Despite everything he is going through, Isaiah put up 33 points during his game one 102-106 loss on Apr. 16. His scoring was not as strong during game 2 on Apr. 18th, which was also in front of a Boston crowd as the Celtics dropped another game 97-111 with Isaiah contributing only 20, 4 and 2.

The Bulls may have struggled all season with injuries to their key players but all that matters now is that their stars Dwyane Wade, 35, and Jimmy Butler, 27, are healthy and balling hard. With some help from the bench, the 41-41 Bulls are making a big splash in the opening round and are on the verge of knocking out the top team in the East.

