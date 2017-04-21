Tyga Dating Justin Bieber’s Fling Jordan Ozuna After Split With Kylie Jenner? See Pics

Courtesy of Twitter

Is Tyga already moving on from Kylie Jenner? He was spotted PDAing with a gorgeous brunette, who, in the plot twist of the century, fans have identified as model Jordan Ozuna…as in, one of Justin Bieber’s exes! See the steamy new pics of her and Tyga right here.

Okay, we did NOT see that coming! Tyga, 27, was spotted at the Serafina Sunset restaurant in West Hollywood on April 20, putting his hands all over a Kylie Jenner lookalike who fans are pretty sure is Jordan Ozuna, 26. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PHOTOS OF TYGA PDAING WITH JORDAN OZUNA.

Jordan reportedly hooked up with Justin Bieber, 23, in Las Vegas back in June 2013, but disappeared into the ether shortly after. Looks like she’s resurfaced on Tyga’s arm, as fans are speculating:

Tyga highkey upgraded pic.twitter.com/5Tp5BKT1DF — B R O C K 🥀💎💫® (@troytheblackguy) April 21, 2017

Tyga com Jordan ozuna (20.04.17) pic.twitter.com/JS0L35DLYa — Tyga Brazil 🇧🇷 (@TygaNewsBrazil) April 21, 2017

Tyga messin with Jordan Ozuna?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/QPFf3oBqRl — Scrill Murray (@Im_VelvetJones) April 21, 2017

UPDATE: Jordan has since made her Twitter private.

Many fans have also pointed out that Tyga’s new companion is nearly a dead ringer for Kylie, 19. How many times have we seen the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sporting a crop top and skintight jeans just like Jordan’s? Tyga is also being bashed by people who aren’t totally sold on his split with Kylie, meaning that they consider this, well, cheating. “A lion won’t cheat, but a Tyga will,” one fan tweeted. “Did Tyga really cheat on ky like that?” another asked. Uh, oh!

Anyway, we’ll keep you posted as we work to dig on this possible new romance! Of course we’re a little bummed that Tyga is seemingly giving up on him and Kylie, but the heart wants what it wants, right?

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to the appropriate parties for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga and Jordan are dating? Tell us in the comments if you think they make a hot couple!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.