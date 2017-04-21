AKM-GSI

Maybe money can buy love! After being spotted out with Jordan Ozuna, Tyga casually dropped three thousand dollars on a luxurious Chanel purse. But who was he shopping for — his new rumored girlfriend, or ex-beau Kylie Jenner? Check out the pic!

Forget diamonds, Chanel purses are a girl’s best friend! No man understands this better than Tyga, 27, who was spotted shopping in the expensive boutique on April 21 in Beverly Hills. The rapper seems to be at a crossroads this days, so there’s two lovely ladies this lavish gift could be for. Could it be for Jordan Ozuna, the new girl rumored to be dating Tyga? Or is the three thousand dollar purse a make-up gift for Kylie Jenner, 19? Either girl would be extremely lucky to own such a lovely handbag!

If you’re confused by the hip-hop star’s back-and-forth love life, you’re not the only one! One minute he’s reminiscing about Kylie and the next he’s spending quality time with her gorgeous look-a-like! Could he be using Jordan as a distraction with his ex-girlfriend gets closer to Travis Scott? WE HAVE A MILLION QUESTIONS. The one thing we know for sure is that these rappers have a history of bad blood. Travis posted a series of angry tweets directed at his nemesis where he dropped the “hate” word and used insulting memes and videos.

As for Kylie, her love life is pretty wishy-washy as well. She was ALL over the “Antidote” hitmaker at Coachella last weekend, but then spent the following days lying around in bed for “25 hours” straight. The makeup maven was either hungover from the wild musical festival, or she was upset about Tyga hanging out with Jordan. It sounds like neither Kylie or Tyga are 100% sure about the status of their relationship, and could possibly get back together somewhere down the line. Only time will tell!

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think that expensive Chanel purse is for — Kylie or Jordan?

