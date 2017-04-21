T.I. & Tiny: She Won’t Let Bernice Burgos ‘Come Out A Winner’ & Profit Off ‘Misery’

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Tiny’s having some regrets about dragging T.I.’s alleged side piece Bernice Burgos on TV. Don’t get it wrong; she doesn’t feel bad for the girl. She just doesn’t want to give her more publicity, a source tells us EXCLUSIVELY! Is she just going to let their feud burn out at this point?

Oh, please. Tiny, 41, really doesn’t care much about how Bernice Burgos, 37, feels. But, she’s ready to stop fighting publicly with T.I.’s alleged side chick because it’s only giving Bernice more power! While visiting The Wendy Williams Show on April 20, Tiny dished on her feud with Bernice, and is regretting going into detail. Dishing the dirt to Wendy Williams, 52, could give Bernice more fuel to manipulate their situation in her favor!

“Tiny is not about to let Bernice come out of this a winner. She knows the more shade she throws at Bernice, the more attention that gives her and that means more bookings and more money in her pocket,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny isn’t a chump, she’s not going to help this woman make money off her misery.”

“Tiny regrets calling Bernice out for singing her song. She knows Bernice was trying to bait her and she fell for it. But never again. She’s keeping her dirty laundry private,” the spice told us. “She has no interest in feeding into this feud. She’s even following Bernice on Instagram, because she wants to send the message that she’s not holding a grudge. Tiny is being very calculated and strategic; she refuses to look like the victim here.”

Let’s see if Bernice follows suit and stops talking about Tiny on social media, too. The women have been going at it for awhile, and it hasn’t been pretty. Tiny opened up about the end of her marriage to T.I. while she was on Wendy Williams, as well. As a separate source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, T.I. was devastated when she spoke about it publicly. Even though, you know, he’s done the same thing!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny and Bernice could ever be friends? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.