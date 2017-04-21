Courtesy of Twitter

It’s never okay to outshine a bride at her wedding, but that’s almost impossible when you’re as gorgeous as Selena Gomez! We’ve got the adorable pic of her at ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ co-star David Henrie’s nuptials.

Hottie! Selena Gomez and her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars had a mini-reunion for David Henrie‘s wedding and oh boy did she look perfect for the Apr. 21 occasion! The 24-year-old was hand as he tied the knot with former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill in a beautiful oceanfront ceremony in Southern California.

Selly looked perfect for the occasion in a wine-colored sleeveless dress with a high neck that featured cutouts above her shoulders. Her skirt was tea-length, making it look formal without being fussy. She had her hair pulled back into braids that wrapped around and tied on the back of her head. That helped show off gorgeous hoop earrings that she accessorized her look with. She was photographed in a group shot standing next to proud groom David, giving us so many memories of old times with the two of them on the show.

New picture of Selena at David Henrie’s wedding today! pic.twitter.com/axMG14sfY6 — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) April 21, 2017

27-year-old David told PEOPLE magazine, “You always hear you should marry your best friend, and I actually get to do it. You don’t meet girls like her every day.” His 26-year-old bride gushed about her new husband, saying “One of my favorite things about him is how funny he is and how we just get each other. Being married is going to be just that much better.”

He says that his TV little sister, was “one of the first people I told I was getting married.” How sweet is that?! “She was like, ‘I’m in. Whenever it is, I’ll be there.’” Selena was originally going to perform for the newlyweds, but he decided as the date approached that he wanted her to just kick back and have fun like his other guests. “As it got closer, I was like ‘No, just relax and enjoy the evening.’” We’re sure they all had a blast at the reception catching up after all of these years!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena’s beautiful wedding look?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.