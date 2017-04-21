‘Variety’ Power Of Women Best Beauty: Blake Lively, Jessica Chastain & More

REX/Shutterstock

Blake Lively, Jessica Chastain, Ashley Graham, and more powerful ladies looked stunning at ‘Variety’s annual luncheon in NYC on April 21. See all the best looks and vote on your favorite beauty below!

Held at Cipriani Midtown in New York, Variety‘s Power of Women event showcased so many talents and important initiatives.

While promoting their causes, women like Blake Lively and Jessica Chastian looked absolutely beautiful.

Blake wore her hair in stunning, undone waves. Her skin was golden and glowing — get her flawless face with L’Oreal True Match Foundation in shade W3. Her gorgeous pink lip looked amazing against her emerald green jumpsuit.

Jessica rocked a gorgeous, romantic updo. Her light red lip looked stunning against her porcelain skin.

Ashley Graham rocked sleek and straight hair, styled in a center part. Her lips were glossy and shiny, and her eyes were bold with long, dark lashes.

Chelsea Clinton rocked a sleek blowout with rounded ends. Her makeup was subtle and sophisticated.

Kate Walsh rocked her hair in big curls, and half up. Her eyes screamed “spring” with a pretty, olive green shadow.

Tina Knowles looked sexy in a black power suit with a super bold red lip. Her hair was in voluminous curls — stunning.

HollywoodLife.com‘s Editor in Chief Bonnie Fuller looked gorgeous in a stunning pink dress by Trina Turk from Rent The Runway. Her pretty pink makeup was done by GLAMSQUAD and her hair was styled by Drybar.

SNL’s Vanessa Bayer rocked rosy cheeks, a sexy cat eye and beachy waves.

Lena Dunham showed off her new bangs with a sleek and straight hairstyle. Her eyes were defined while her lips were kept neutral.

Salma Hayek also wore her hair straight, in a center part. She rocked a bold, orange-red lip. Get her look with Nuance Cosmetics from CVS — it’s her own line!

HollywoodLifers, who had the best beauty look at the Power of Women lunch?

