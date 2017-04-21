A Celebrity Stylist Is Breaking Down How To Wear The Sexiest, Chicest Ponytail Ever

REX/Shutterstock

Harry Josh is a hairstylist who works with stars like Rose Byrne, Gisele Bundchen, Emily Ratajkowski and more, and now he is spilling his easy tips on creating a flirty, fun ponytail for summer!

Celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh created this perfect ponytail look on Rose Byrne on April 18, at the The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks premiere in New York.

Here’s how to get the look based on the steps Harry used for Rose’s pony:

“Prep hair with Aveda Dry Remedy Moisturizing Shampoo followed by Aveda Dry Remedy Moisturizing Conditioner. On damp hair, apply Aveda Volumizing Tonic before blowdrying.

Dry hair with the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 in one-inch sections using the Harry Josh Pro Tools 2.5 inch Round Brush.

Once hair is completely dry, use the Harry Josh Pro Tools Carbon Tail Comb to section off the mohawk of hair. Set the mohawk section of hair in hot rollers to add lift at the root.

Once rollers are cooled, create loose, modern waves using the Harry Josh Pro Tools 2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel Curling Iron in 1.25 Inch.

After waving, spritz on Rene Furterer Naturia Dry Shampoo to provide hair with added texture and hold.

Create the first ponytail by sectioning off hair ear to ear, in line with your jawline, and secure hair with a hook elastic. Use the Harry Josh Pro Tools Ceramic Styling Iron in 1.25 Inch to seal any unwanted flyaways.

Pull back any remaining hair to add to first existing ponytail. Before securing with an elastic, pull out some soft, face-framing pieces from the existing ponytail.

Finally, secure the hair with an elastic and wrap a small section of hair around the elastic band. To finish the look, spray Serge Normant Meta Sheer Dry Oil Finishing Spray on hair ends for separation and lock in the look with Serge Normant Meta Luxe Hair Spray.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love ponytail hairstyles?

