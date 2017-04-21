Mel B’s Nanny Files Defamation Lawsuit: Star Manipulated Me Into Having 3-Ways

REx/Shutterstock/ Splash News

Mel B’s drama with ex Stephen Belafonte and nanny Lorraine Gilles just keeps getting crazier! On April 21, the nanny filed a defamation lawsuit against Mel for making her look like a ‘homewrecker prostitute,’ and claims she was forced into threesomes with alcohol!

This. Is. WILD! Nanny Lorraine Gilles is now clapping back at her former employer Mel B’s accusations that she cheated with her husband Stephen Belafonte and helped him to extort the Spice Girl. On April 21 Lorraine filed a defamation lawsuit obtained by TMZ, explaining that she was made to look like a “homewrecker, prostitute, and extortionist, maliciously described as being impudent, unscrupulous, and exploitative.” Yikes!

Instead, Lorraine makes herself out to be the one who was exploited. She claims that soon after she arrived in America as an 18-year-old exchange student, Mel hired her and told her that she and Stephen had an open relationship. That’s when she got her employee drunk and talked her into having a threesome with them, according to the docs! On top of that, Lorraine insists that she, Lorraine, and Stephen had an ongoing sexual relationship for 7 whole years.

Lorraine insists that she’s no homewrecker. “At no point did Gilles and Belafonte engage in any sexual acts without Brown’s knowledge or participation and at no point did Gilles and Belafonte represent to Brown that Gilles was pregnant with Belafonte’s child,” explain the docs. She does, however, say that she got pregnant during a one night stand with another man in West Hollywood, and went to Mel for advice. Mel allegedly helped her make an appointment. Lorraine says she wasn’t sexually active with Stephen for “several months” at that point, so he couldn’t be the father.

Then there are Mel’s claims of a sex tapes. Mel insists that Lorraine has several tapes made by Stephen that were meant to blackmail Mel into staying quiet about his abusive ways. Now, the nanny insists that she doesn’t have any tapes, and Mel was an active participant in recording the sex acts, holding the camera and “taking part in the menage a trois herself.”

