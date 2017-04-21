Click to Skip Ad
Paris Jackson Sits On Macaulay Culkin’s Lap: Pics Of Her Day With Her Godfather

Fri, April 21, 2017 11:03am EDT by 1 Comment
Macaulay Culkin Paris Jackson Cuddle
Courtesy of Instagram
Paris Jackson shared snaps and videos on Instagram on April 21 of herself sitting on godfather Macaulay Culkin’s lap, and we’re not quite sure how we feel about it. Check out the new pics and WATCH right here!

Paris Jackson, 19, and her godfather Macaulay Culkin, 36, had a blast chilling together, and Paris was sure to document it all over social media. “Simba! All the light touches will be your kingdom,” Paris jokes in one video, branding his forehead with orange paint in a goofy reference to The Lion King. WATCH:

Macaulay Culkin — See The Best Pics Of The ‘Home Alone’ Actor

In a pic that she shared on Instagram, Paris is sitting on the Home Alone star’s lap with her arms wrapped around him. She captioned the snap of their cuddle with a bunny emoji:

🐰

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

In another snap, Paris, Macaulay and another friend showed off silly hats. Clearly, he’s one of the girls!

Paris also met up with another celeb on April 20 — Millie Bobby Brown, 13, whom we know and love from Stranger Things! They sat down together at a piano to cover Adele‘s “Someone Like You,” which Paris also shared on her IG Story. “This girls got pipes!” she gushed. Both girls also shared a sweet photo of themselves hugging each other outside, and Paris called Millie “Sunshine.” Aww! love it.

See ya soon sista 💜

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Paris and Macaulay hanging out? Tell us in the comments!

