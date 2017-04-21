REX/Shutterstock

Despite being down 25 points at halftime, the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off an incredible victory on April 20, thanks, in large part, to LeBron James. During the post-game press conference, the Cavs’ star revealed how Kendrick Lamar has influenced him throughout the playoffs this year. Watch here.

What a game for LeBron James! The Cleveland Cavaliers were down by as many as 26 points to the Indiana Pacers during Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs on April 20. However, after an epic second half, the defending champions eeked out a 119-114 win. LeBron was without a doubt the star of the game , with 13 points in the third quarter alone. Once time ran out, he had 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Not too shabby!

The Cavs are now up 3-0 against the Pacers, and after the game, LeBron revealed the secret weapon he’s been using to get pumped for the playoffs — Kendrick Lamar’s brand new album, Damn. “I haven’t stopped listening to it since he sent it to me,” he admitted.

I don’t even know if that was last week or not, before it came out. The guy is an unbelievable talent. His wordplay and his lyrics [are] unbelievable and it hit home for me at times because I grew up in an inner city.”

LeBron on Kendrick Lamar's new album. 💯 A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

“LeBron willed us home,” Cavs’ coach, Tyronn Lue, admitted after the game. “41, 12 and 13, played the whole second half. That’s what playoff basketball is all about. You got to be willing to sacrifice and lay it on the line to win a game, and that’s what he did for us.” The teams will face of again for game four on April 23 at 1:00 p.m.

