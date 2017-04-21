Kylie Jenner Feeling Sad & Lonely As Tyga’s Spotted With Sexy Look-Alike? — Cryptic Pic

Courtesy of Snapchat

Kylie Jenner wants to just get away and be by herself — at least that’s what she alluded to on Instagram on April 20. Interestingly, her cryptic message came on the same day Tyga was photographed out and about with Jordan Ozuna. Hmm….

What does this mean, Kylie Jenner?! The reality star posted a photo of a house sitting atop a jagged, tall rock in the middle of the ocean on April 20. Alongside the pic, there’s this text: “When ur rich and antisocial AF,” and Kylie captioned the pics, “Goals.” So, is she saying her dream is to live in seclusion and as far away from anyone else as possible?!

Goals A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

It certainly seems like a lonely feeling, but considering the 19-year-old recently broke up with Tyga, 27, we can understand that she’d feel a bit sad right now. In fact, on April 18, she took to Snapchat to share a depressed-looking photo of herself in bed with the caption, “Haven’t left this position in 25 hours.” She really seems to be taking this breakup hard!

It can’t help, either, that Tyga now seems to be hanging out with another girl — he was photographed out and about with Jordan Ozuna on April 20. We don’t know the status of their relationship — they could, of course, just be friends — but there’s no denying that she looks a lot like Kylie!

Let’s not forget, though, that Kylie spent the weekend at Coachella and was super busy, so that would explain why she’d want to spend an entire day in bed. Plus, the meme Instagram post was probably just a joke, right!? Of course, it must not be easy to end a long relationship like she had with Tyga, but with friends like Jordyn Woods and her sisters by her side, we have a feeling she’ll be just fine!

