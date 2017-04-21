Before Kris Jenner read an advanced copy of Caitlyn Jenner’s new book, things were going just fine between the exes — they were even sharing some laughs while hanging out together! Check it out in this KUWTK sneak peek.

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner have certainly had their ups and downs since the latter’s transition two years ago, but just a few months ago, they were in a really good place. “Caitlyn’s over for a glass of wine and just to chat and to drop her book off,” Kris explains in a clip from the April 23 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “And I think it’s a really positive step in a great direction.”

Although things are a bit tense between the women for a minute, they quickly get to joking around — Caitlyn even invites Kris over to her house for whenever she needs peace and quiet. “And if you want some action, you can come over here,” Kris quips back, with Caitlyn retorting, “Those were the old days…when I came here for action!”

Then, the women reminisce about their past. “You know what I was going to tell you, I always wondered why [Bruce] peed sitting down,” Kris reveals. Caitlyn explained that, for people who are struggling with their identity, there are sometimes just the littlest things they can do to make them feel better about themselves. “It’s kind of perfect,” Kris admits, “because I never had to yell at you for not putting the seat down!”

Unfortunately, this chummy behavior between Kris and Caitlyn didn’t last long. Once Kris actually read the book, she was not pleased about how Caitlyn portrayed her. “Ive never been so angry and disappointed in someone in my whole life,” she tells Kim and Khloe Kardashian in a previously-released sneak peek. “I’m done.”

