Kim Kardashian Shows Hourglass Figure In Silk Bra After Losing 6 More Lbs — Sizzling Pics

Who knew being sick could look so good?! Thanks to the flu, Kim Kardashian lost six pounds without lifting a finger — and the results are showing! The reality star enjoyed a night out on the town basically in her silk lingerie, so check out the pics!

Imagine if you could lounge around in bed for days and magically drop six pounds? Doesn’t that sound incredible? It would…if suffering from the flu wasn’t part of the deal. After days of feeling under the weather, Kim Kardashian, 36, emerged in Los Angeles on April 20 looking sexier (and slimmer) than ever thanks to that flu diet! The reality star must have sweated out all the toxins because her tanned skin was glowing against her white lingerie-inspired outfit. SEE HER GORGEOUS LOOK HERE.

Dressed in a silk bra, a button-up cardigan, and lacy undies, Kim left very little to the imagination on her way to a friend’s dinner. It’s nice to see that she’s not hiding out in solitude following the Virgin Mary scandal. As we previously told you, the Kimoji creator came under fire the SAME day for turning herself into the Virgin Mary for her emoji collection. Many fans slammed her on Twitter for being “disrespectful” and “inconsiderate” of the Christian religion. In honor of 4/20, the international day of marijuana, Kim added a psychedelic feel to the emoji by making the bright colors blurry and mix together.

Obviously Kim wasn’t TOO hurt about the backlash since she reappeared on social media just a few hours later to flaunt her weight loss. The mother-of-two hit her goal weight a few months ago, but the six pound weight loss really gave her another boost of confidence. How do we know? Because she filmed herself kneeling in front of a mirror in a DIAMOND BIKINI before bed. Princess Leia from Star Wars would seriously be jealous of that bikini!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Kim’s silk bra look? Comment below!

