Courtesy of Snapchat

When you look this good, why NOT Snapchat yourself in a diamond bikini before bed, right? Kim Kardashian looks better than ever lately, and she showed off her incredible bod in a sexy mirror selfie on April 20. Watch here!

Kim Kardashian, 36, gave her Snapchat followers quite a treat with a late night video selfie on April 20! Wearing nothing but a skimpy, shimmering bikini, Kim recorded herself in the mirror while kneeling on the floor and writing around. Can we talk about how on-point her body is?! The ensemble put her massive cleavage on full display, not to mention her enviable figure and abs. Hey, if you got it, flaunt it, right!?

Just one day before the reality star posted these sexy selfie vids, she revealed to her Twitter followers that she had recently lost six pounds, in addition to all the weight she shed following Saint West’s Dec. 2015 birth. Unfortunately, the only reason she dropped the lbs. is because she suffered with a bout of the flu. YIKES!

However, Kim doesn’t seem to be too pissed about her illness — she jokingly tweeted that it came at the perfect time, because the Met Gala is in just a couple of weeks (May 1)! Meanwhile, Kim’s sis, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is totally motivated by the 36-year-old’s body. “Well damn…..she shut s*** down!!!!!” Khloe wrote on Instagram, alongside a sexy new photo of Kim. “Hands down best body ever! S***, I have to get my s*** together. If this isn’t motivation, I don’t know what is!!!” True that!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s diamond bikini? Do you think it’s weird that she was showing off her body on Snapchat so late at night?

