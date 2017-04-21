Khloe Wants Tristan Thompson To Be NBA Champ To Prove Kardashian Curse Is BS

SplashNews

Khloe Kardashian has been cheering her man Tristan Thompson in the NBA playoffs and has all sorts of cute superstitious rituals to help her beau out! A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how she plans to prove the ‘Kardashian Curse’ is beyond crazy!

“Khloe [Kardashian] is very invested in Tristan [Thompson] and his team winning the playoffs,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. The 32 year-old is reportedly so over all those pesky “Kardashian Curse” rumors. It has not helped that this NBA season Tristan, 26, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have faced a few bumps in the road. Khloe reportedly “wants to show all the haters that the Kardashian Curse is BS so this is important to her on a very personal level.”

Obviously, Khloe wants to dispel the annoying “curse,” but she reportedly also just wants success for her boyfriend. “She wants this for Tristan too,” the insider continued, “whatever he wants, she wants. That’s why she’s gotten very superstitious about the whole thing.” Khloe reportedly has sweetly been doing tiny rituals that she hopes help lead the Cavs to victory. “She has all these little rituals that she has to do before ever big game,” the source told us. Reportedly Khloe has even been “sleeping in one of Tristan‘s jersey from last year.”

An insider previously told HollywoodLife.com that Khloe has been sending the Cavs good vibes however she can. “She was sleeping in it [Tristan’s jersey] again the night before they got into this year’s playoffs,” the insider explained, “so now she’s convinced it’s magic, she won’t sleep in anything else right now.” That’s actually adorable and we cannot wait to see if Khloe’s cute little superstitions pay off!

