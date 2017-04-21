Kendall Jenner, Rihanna & More Rock Same $710 Tee: Who Wore It Better?

Courtesy of Dior/REX/Shutterstock/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/Courtesy of Fashionista

This just might be the most fashionable group of feminists around! Kendall Jenner stepped out in the very same, $710 Dior tee we’ve spied on a slew of other celebs — but who do you think wore it best? VOTE.

When fashion meets feminism! Kendall Jenner, 21, made a major statement without even saying a word when she stepped out in Dior’s ‘We Are All Feminists’ tee in Beverly Hills on April 20, which she tucked into a pair of high-waisted mom jeans and Kurt Geiger booties — and it wasn’t the first time we spotted the shirt!

All eyes were on the tee when it came down the runway at Dior’s Fall 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week, and then Jennifer Lawrence modeled the top in the beautiful, black-and-white Dior campaign. Although the shirt comes with a hefty price tag, a portion of the proceeds goes to Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel foundation, which she named after her late grandmother. The foundation helps fund education and health for women in less fortunate areas around the world. Speaking of our fave BadGal, RiRi, (who is also a Dior ambassador!), sported the shirt and infused her signature edgy style into the look.

Pregnant Natalie Portman also suited up in the style when she walked at the Women’s March in LA — and we couldn’t think of a more powerful and appropriate outfit for the occasion! Natalie is also an ambassador for the brand, and she opted for a casual, relaxed look that sent a strong message — and her baby bump was her best accessory.

While we love the way these fashionistas sent a strong political message with their fashion choices, we have to ask — who do you think rocked the Dior t-shirt best? See how they styled the look above and VOTE.

