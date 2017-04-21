Kendall Jenner, Shay Mitchell & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

REX/Shutterstock

This week was jam-packed with events & some of our favorite celebs stepped out in gorgeous outfits. There were so many amazing looks to choose from & we can’t decide who was best dressed of the week! What do you think? VOTE.

It has been one of the craziest weeks with so many different red carpet events. Since there were so many amazing outfits to choose from, we narrowed down our list to our top 10 favorite looks and we can’t decide who was best dressed of the week. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Let’s start with Kendall Jenner, 21, because she looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the Harper’s Bazaar 150th Anniversary party at The Rainbow Room in NYC. Kendall opted to wear a stunning sheer Redemption Fall/Winter 2017 Collection gown that featured a plunging neckline, which she went braless under, showing off major cleavage, a thigh ​high slit that flaunted her insanely long legs, and beautiful gold detailing and embellishments.

Also in attendance at the party was our fave gal, Priyanka Chopra, 34. She opted to wear a form-fitting pink J. Mendel Fall 2017 embellished gown with a keyhole neckline that showed off massive cleavage. The silhouette of the gown hugged her petite fram perfectly and we love the embellishments and embroidery.

Some of our other favorite looks came from Blake Lively, 29, who looked flawless at Variety’s Power of Women Luncheon. Blake is always dressed absolutely perfectly and she never lets us down in the style department. Aside from Blake, we have to talk about our PLL gals, Shay Mitchell, 30, and Lucy Hale, 27, because they both looked incredible this week promoting the new season of Pretty Little Liars. Shay opted to wear a sexy skin-tight Galvan Pre-Fall 2017 tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit with a sheer white bodice that showed off massive sideboob. Lucy opted for a cute little mini, as always, and we loved the way she looked in her sheer black lace dress.

What do you guys think? Who was the best dressed of the week? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.