Katy Perry Looks Like Guy Fieri & The World Is Perfect — See Hilarious Pic

Are you ready to have your day totally made? Katy Perry transformed herself into Guy Fieri’s identical twin, and the side-by-side pic will instantly put a smile on your face.

Katy Perry, 32, has a pretty flawless sense of humor, especially with her new short hair. After realizing that she might just look like one of the most famous chefs in the world, the superstar completed the look and debuted it on her Instagram. And yes, it’s hilarious!

So, what does it take to look like Guy Fieri? Aside from short, bright blonde hair, it takes a large pair of sunglasses and some spiking gel. Boom, that’s it! Too bad it’s not October, because Katy would totally kill it as Guy for a Halloween costume, right?

Katy decided to transform into the chef in honor of “National Lookalike Day”, though she did add in a shout out to the 4/20 holiday. However, what made her caption so hilarious is that she also wrote “#nevergettinglaidday”, joking that she wouldn’t be hooking up with anyone any time soon thanks to her Guy Fieri similarities. Hope Guy isn’t reading that one, Katy!

For those of you who missed it, Katy recently chopped off all of her hair in April 2017 after cutting it into a bob just wasn’t enough. However, it was in early March 2017 that she first debuted her short look, not too long after splitting from Orlando Bloom. She cut that man right out of her hair!

