Hannah Baker’s suicide scene in Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ has caused controversy for its graphic depiction. Kate Walsh, who plays Hannah’s mom, spoke with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY and revealed that she thinks it was ‘absolutely necessary’ to show such a realistic scene on TV.

“Oh, I feel like it’s absolutely necessary,” Kate Walsh, 49, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at our sister site Variety’s New York Power of Women Luncheon on April 21. “When I spoke with Brian [Yorkey] when we were first talking about working together and Tom [McCarthy], we talked about the series as a whole. It was really important for him to make it very real and address it head on and don’t avoid it and not in any way romanticize it. That was also a big, important thing.”

In the thirteenth and final episode of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) commits suicide by slitting her wrists after being raped by a classmate and suffering relentless bullying. After mental health groups and stars like Stranger Things’ Shannon Purser, 19, called out the show for showing such a graphic scene, the show’s creator, Brian Yorkey, 47, and show writer Nic Sheff, 34, have publicly defended the show against the controversy. Kate also believes it was important to not shy away from the devastating impact of suicide.

“This is not something that should be shrouded in mystery or shame or secrecy or in any way some gothy, romantic thing,” she continued. “He wanted to show it for the truly horrific thing that it is and painful thing that it is and physically painful and emotionally painful. There was to be no avoiding it and nothing beautiful about it. We’re not going to light it in a way that was going to make it in any way something that was theatrical or romantic.”

The season finale of 13 Reasons Why featured Hannah’s parents getting their hands on the tapes she made before her death that explained why she decided to take her own life. Multiple storylines were left open, and fans are demanding answers in the form of a season two. When asked where she thought the show could go in a second season, Kate said she had “no ideas” and was going to leave it up to the writers.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star also gushed about Selena Gomez, 24, who is one of the show’s executive producer. “It was wonderful that she had the foresight to get the rights to the work, she and her mother, and bring it to light,” Kate said. “To have her support and her fanbase and her passion and commitment for the project is just incredible.”

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about the suicide scene? Do you think there should be a season two? Let us know.