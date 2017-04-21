Jessica Chastain absolutely loves Bella Thorne! The actress EXCLUSIVELY spilled why she thinks her costar is ‘so cool’ when she chatted with HollywoodLife at the ‘Variety’ Power of Women: New York luncheon on Apr. 21!

Jessica Chastain could not say enough sweet things about Bella Thorne! The 40 year-old actress gushed about her few days on set of The Death and Life of John F. Donovan with her 19 year-old costar. She chatted with HollywoodLife.com at the Variety Power of Women: New York luncheon held on April 21 at Cipriani Midtown in NYC. “I love that girl. She’s so cool,” Jessica told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“You know, I really hope we get to work together again. We had just a few days together on that film, but it was special,” she said. Jessica explained that she was super impressed with Bella’s open support for women’s issues. “I think she’s someone who’s more intelligent than even her years and I like how outspoken she is for women’s rights.” Jessica told us Bella has been a great role model that girls definitely need today. “I think it’s important for young girls to have role models of young girls that are speaking out about politics and sexism,” she continued, “and know that it’s okay to be a feminist because a feminist believes in both equality for women and men.”

Jessica has served as a powerful role model in her own right too! She told HollywoodLife.com about the women she’s has spoken with about the gender pay gap. “I think it’s important to bring things up to your employer, right? There’s so much that has happened in silence,” she continued. “I mean you can do it in an elegant, intelligent way and in my experience and in the experience of girls that I talk to, whenever they brought it up, the employer was shocked by the sexism in the pay discrepancy and made a change to have more equality.” Jessica praised Planned Parenthood too and credited the organization as “the reason why I have the career that I have.” Jessica explained that she the first woman in her family not to become a teen mom and to attend college. She encouraged women to “donate to the organization. They can speak out like get rid of this crazy misinformation that’s out there regarding Planned Parenthood.”

