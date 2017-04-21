MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Returning For Another Season? It May Be Time To ‘GTL’ Again

Courtesy of MTV

Are Snooki, JWoww, Vinny and the gang heading back to the Jersey Shore?! The cast revealed on April 21 their vision for a new season of the hit MTV show. See for yourself!

Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, 31, Vinny Guadagnino, 29, and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, 30, reunited at the premiere of new show Fire Island on April 21, and it turns out that they’ve been talking about doing a Jersey Shore reunion! But don’t expect them to be slinging pizzas and chilling in a rental house all summer if it happens.

“We always said that we would take a nice vacation with each other for like 10-14 days. Nothing more because we’d end up killing each other,” JWoww told E! News. “And if we’re married or have kids, they’d have to be there because we can’t miss them! But no more than like 14 days because we’d probably go back to our old days. I’m old now, I can’t handle a hangover like I did.”

Vinny was all in, saying “Why not? I would do anything that would entertain people… and that would not make me look like a complete idiot!” though the show ended 5 years ago, they’re still tight “We do reminisce, sometimes we get on group chats together and talk and stuff,” he said. “And when we talk to each other, it’s about, like, who clogged the toilet! It’s still regular petty stuff!”

Sammi still hasn’t left the show behind for good. “I still live in Jersey and I’m a fan of the shore, I still go down with my friends,” she said. “I see Vinny there sometimes in the summer, so it’s kind of like even though we’re older, nothing’s really changed. I would totally do it again.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think there should be another season of Jersey Shore? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.