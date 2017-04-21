Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Kiss On New Romantic Date — He Fed Her Cake

SplashNews

Love is in the air! Sparks were flying between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on April 18, during their dinner date at the Prime 112 steakhouse. The pair was seen locking lips, and A-Rod even fed his lady bites of cake. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, are clearly infatuated with each other! The A-list power couple stepped out for an intimate date night on April 18, enjoying the delicious entrées at the lavish Prime 112 steakhouse in Miami. A-Rod and J.Lo were seated in a private room for their romantic outing, however they did reportedly get a visit from her friend Loren Ridinger. “J.Lo and Alex were nice to everyone at the restaurant and looked really in love,” a Prime 112 employee tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They shared our Tomahawk steak, lobster and wine. For dessert they enjoyed our chocolate cake. They were affectionate during dinner.” That’s not all!

“Alex had his hand on her leg under the table and was giving her kisses on her cheek and even fed her bites of cake. They were really sweet to each other. Alex picked up the tab and left a big tip like a gentleman,” the employee added. Sparks were definitely flying between the pair that night! “It’s a way more serious relationship than most people think,” a source told Page Six. “He was being a gentleman. He wanted to walk in front of her on the way out to protect her.”

Jen and A-Rod recently spent some time together in the Dominican Republic, and their children joined them for the Easter holiday. The MLB legend even posted two adorable pics on Instagram, showing them all having a blast! The families reportedly stayed at the Casa De Campo Resort & Villas, which costs about $10,000 a night, so they clearly went all out for the special occasion!

During their romantic rendezvous, Jennifer was even able to perform her very first show in the Dominican Republic before she returned home! She took the stage at the Altos de Chavón Amphitheater on the night of April 15, and was joined by Gente de Zona and ex-husband Marc Anthony, 48, for a few songs together. It looks like Marc even gets along with J-Rod too!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Alex is Jennifer’s perfect match? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.