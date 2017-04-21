Chris Pratt Teaches Son, 4, How To Tie His 1st Tie In Heart-Melting Pic — Total Dad Goals

Courtesy of Instagram

This is the CUTEST! Showing his soft side, Chris Pratt gave his & Anna Faris’ son his very 1st tie-tying tutorial — and the pic documenting it is everything! Even cuter, the father-son pair got all glammed up to attend the actor’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony — as if we needed another reason to love him!

Chris Pratt, 37, could NOT be any sweeter while teaching his son Jack, 4, how to tie a tie. And apparently his wife, Anna Faris, 40, totally agreed! Live tweeting her and her family’s “getting ready” experience before heading to Chris’ Walk of Fame Ceremony on Apr. 21, where he received his own star, Anna couldn’t help gushing about how cute her two boys were!

1054am. Car ride! Hollywood here we come! pic.twitter.com/0HJ1QVTNg6 — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

1248pm. Jack met a raccoon pic.twitter.com/yokNzu1xWg — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

que família mais linda 😍 pic.twitter.com/PvHVo18RPS — 🐝 lé (@emifielove) April 21, 2017

“1018am. This is happening. First tie-tying tutorial,” Anna captioned the pic featuring Chris leaning down to help their son with his mini colorful accessory. Cue the swoons! Giving further morning updates, Anna also tweeted a precious family car selfie en route to the prestigious event. “1054am. Car ride! Hollywood here we come!” she wrote, followed up by, “1056am. My dear followers might see the fear behind my eyes in the last post.”

But while Anna seemed to be playfully nervous for her hubby, once the big moment came, the whole fam appeared to have a great time together! “Ahhhhhhhhhh,” she tweeted right as Chris was taking the stage to give his speech. Later, she revealed that little Jack had met a raccoon — aka a person dressed up as Rocket, a character from Chris’ Guardians of the Galaxy film.

But our fav pic of all is the one Anna retweeted of her and her family all smiles while getting ready to pose together in front of Chris’ star. If these aren’t family goes, we don’t know what are! Recently, making us fall in love with him even MORE, Chris gave a huge shoutout to his wife, who’s been with him during his Guardians press tour. “Thank you for the support honey!” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair. “You look so beautiful. These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I’m grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — doesn’t Chris seem like the cutest dad? Do you think he and Anna will have any more kids?

