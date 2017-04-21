Prince: Usher & More Stars Remember Iconic Singer 1 Year After His Tragic Death

It’s hard to believe that it’s been a full year since Prince died. The iconic singer’s death shocked the world to its very core, and one year later, we’re all still in mourning. That includes celebrities, like Usher, who honored Prince’s memory April 21 on social media. These posts are so touching!
Hearing that Prince had died didn’t seem real. It didn’t seem possible that the man who brought so much joy and light into all of our lives could have died so suddenly and unexpectedly. But, on April 21, 2016, the legendary rocker did pass away, and the world went into mourning. One year after his tragic death, everyone seems to still be reeling — both from knowing that Prince is gone, and from how fast time flies!
It’s seriously been a year since Prince died from an accidental opioid overdose. Prince’s cause of death was determined to be caused by “Fentanyl toxicity.” Days prior to his tragic death, Prince’s private jet had to make an emergency landing in Illinois while flying home to Minnesota, after the singer became sick. It was ruled a bad case of the flu, but sadly wasn’t the case.
On April 21, authorities got a call reporting a fatality at his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota. It was quickly determined that it was Prince, and fans, friends, and family alike were devastated. His colleagues and admirers in the entertainment industry are still distraught about Prince’s death, and rightfully honored the great man as best as they could on social media a year to the day later. Just take a look at some of these sweet tributes:
